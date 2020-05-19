Article
Technology

[Infographic] Which UK Industries are Leading the Digital Race in 2015?

By Annifer Jackson
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

A new study from Fujitsu has revealed that UK consumers are ready for a nation that is digital by default.

Over a fifth of us will always opt for a digital-first approach, when a digital service is offered. Driven by a desire to speed up (66 percent) and simplify (62 percent) everyday processes, the results show a digitally confident nation, one that is seeking to move faster towards a digital future (39 percent) and that would vote for a political party if it focussed on digital policies (20 percent).

Financial services was the standout sector when it came to digital services currently offered, topping the table in terms of importance of (62 percent) and satisfaction with (64 percent) according to consumers. This is despite the fact that for years the financial sector has comparatively lagged behind other industries in terms of technological advancement. Now this looks to be changing.

READ MORE: Lloyds Joins Digital Banking Age but Should Look Out for Apple Pay and Google Wallet

This was followed by retail where satisfaction in the services offered is 60 percent. When examining individual digital services used in our everyday lives, online banking and online shopping reign supreme as the most used (67 percent and 66 percent respectively) and valued (63 percent) across the nation; but also in the importance placed on them by consumers.

Michael Keegan, Chief Executive Officer UK & Ireland, Fujitsu, said: “We are speeding towards a digital-first Britain. From click and collect through to renewing our road tax online, the wealth of digital services available has driven great behavioural change in the UK”

“We are now more confident in our ability to use the services offered, we understand the benefits and as such, it is consumers themselves pushing organisations to create a digital future.”

READ OUR LATEST MAGAZINE ISSUE: January 2015 

However, Brits were quick to point out those they would like to see further improvement in, with both Local (24 percent) and, to a lesser extent, Central Government (20 percent) named as the two key sectors that must improve quickly to remain relevant.

While vertical sectors have work to do on their digital offerings, talking to those who never use digital services (12 percent) a myriad of issues blocking a digital future appear. Over a third (37 percent) simply prefer human interaction, while one in five had concerns about security and 15 percent felt they were too complicated and didn’t know how to use them.

See the infographic from Fujitsu below to find out more. 

Follow us on Twitter @BizReviewEurope and check out our Facebook page

UKInfographicsTechnology
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability