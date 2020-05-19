[Infographic] Women Prefer iPhones and iPads while Men Rely on Android

A typical European consumer owns on average 2.5 devices, with most (60 percent) staying loyal to iOS or Android and owning smartphones and tablets with the same operating system.

Research by Drawbridge, drawing on data from one billion-plus consumers also shows that women (68 percent of female cross-device users) are more likely to own an iPhone and iPad, with men more reliant on Android smartphones and tablets (48 percent).

It also found that countries with high Android affinity include Spain, Portugal and the UK, with Switzerland, France and the Scandinavian countries more aligned to iOS when looking at cross-device adoption.

See the infographic below to find out more.