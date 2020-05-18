Article
Infor extends its presence in the Middle East

By Bizclik Editor
May 18, 2020
Business app creator Infor will open a division in Dubai with a focus on India, the Middle East and Africa. 

Tarik Taman will be heading up the new IMEA division, with a plan to quintuple its market share in the region by 2020.

He said: “With more than 5,000 existing customers, Infor already has a solid footprint across the region, but the growth opportunities are virtually limitless. India is one of the few major economies worldwide still growing near double digits, the Middle East is transforming from oil-based economies to the private sector driving large investments in the cloud, and Africa is the last economic frontier – all factors that made creating a dedicated IMEA region a compelling decision for Infor.”

New staff have been taken on both at Infor's hub in Dubai’s Internet City and in its newly opened office in the iconic Kingdom Tower in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 

