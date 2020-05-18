HDS appoints new General Manager for Middle East

Hitachi Data Systems Corporation (HDS) has appointed Assaad El Saadi to lead the company in the Middle East and Pakistan. Based in Dubai, he will be responsible for implementing and driving HDS’s development across the Middle East and Pakistan, including taking a lead on digital transformation.

Tom Pegrume, Emerging EMEA VP, HDS, said: “Assaad has an excellent track record and will play a key role in expanding HDS’ business within the Middle East and Pakistan. His appointment comes at a time when HDS is growing in the region and thriving in digital transformation. We look forward to a successful tenure and growth strategy with the extensive leadership and experience Assaad brings."

Spending over 20+ years in the IT sector in the Gulf region, Assaad comes with experience from Oracle's Systems line of business where he successfully led the Gulf region for several years. During Oracle's acquisition of Sun Microsystems, Assaad led his team to successfully maintain and expand market share by bringing into the market IT solutions based on engineered or converged systems as well as traditional hardware.

He commented: “Recently, HDS has made substantial progress in the Middle East and Pakistan region, and I am looking forward to continue to build and strengthen the ties with existing customers, and grow relationships and solutions for new customers following HDS strategic approach. We will heavily drive our key solutions on; Content, Enterprise Cloud and Converged Infrastructure, which supports both private and hybrid cloud environments with agility.”

