Who are the UAE’s digital innovators?

Bion Group, DP World, and the Ras Al Khaimah E-Government Authority have been recognised as the UAE’s leading innovators, winning the UAE Quality Awards announced by SAP.

Here we take a closer look at the winning projects.

DP World

DP World won an award with partner Clariba for its Terminal Performance Analytics system running on the in-memory SAP HANA platform across its business units.

The system is managed by the Business Intelligence Competency Centre, part of DP World’s Centre of Excellence in Dubai which aims to drive innovation and operational excellence. The company is a leading enabler of global trade and an integral part of the supply chain, operating 77 marine and inland terminals supported by over 50 related businesses in 40 countries across six continents.

Patrick Bol, Global Operations Director, DP World, said: “Real-time decision making in logistics is key to our operations ensuring we connect with our terminals across the world. With millions of container movements and tens of thousands of vessels calls in our network, Terminal Performance Analytics has replaced manual reporting with an automated technology providing one common data source helping us to know our customers better. It also improves our ability for process improvement and cost management just minutes after the container transactions occur ensuring that goods reach their destination safely and efficiently.”

Ras Al Khaimah eGOV

Ras Al Khaimah eGOV (RAK eGOV) and SAP Field Services won an award for the common platform of around-the-clock to serve the citizen from across 18 government departments.

SAP’s system that was implemented at RAK is bilingual, and which supports Arabic and English. The government can effectively manage financial data across different government agencies.

Government authorities can effectively manage different business verticals (courts, prosecution and municipality) within one platform, and mange real estate and construction life cycle with virtual case management and fully automated solution, from end-to-end, to submit and review computer-aided design project drawings.

Ahmad Bin Saeed Al Sayyah, General Manager, RAK eGOV, said: “The RAK eGOV platform is in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qassimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah and the directions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammad Bin Saud Crown Prince and Head of Executive Council of Ras Al Khaimah, in providing world-class e-government services and sharing public sector benchmarks. Ras Al Khaimah continues to be a hub for government innovation, and we are dedicated to further using innovative technology to support UAE Vision 2021 goals.”

Bion Group

The Dubai-based conglomerate Bion Group received an award, with partner NTT Data, for real-time truck analytics being deployed for TCT, the company’s intelligent transportation and vehicle arm.

Noas Al Rawi, CEO, Bion Group, said: "The use of SAP solutions will enable us at Bion Group to maximise our returns from fully-integrating company process including our fleet GPS technology. The automated fleet management system shall facilitate real-time, accurate and reliable data analytics thereby empowering our logistics operations with robust tracking tools, secure on-time deliveries, and enhanced customer service experience.”