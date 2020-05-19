The Institution of Engineering and Technology launches its first Engineering Open House Day

This month, engineers are calling on young people and their parents to visit the exciting venues taking part in the Institution of Engineering and Technology’s (IET) inaugural Engineering Open House Day.

The events will be taking place at a number of prestigious venues and businesses across the UK, week commencing the 27 July. It will form part of the IET’s Engineer a Better World campaign which aims to showcase the exciting engineering career opportunities in the industry that are open to young people.

The IET is working with a number of high profile venues where engineers play a central role in the running of their organisations, including: ITN Studios, the Royal Opera House in London (pictured), Soho House (Part of Birmingham Science Museum) in Birmingham, the Everyman Theatre in Liverpool and the Building Research Establishment (BRE) in Hertfordshire.

With demand for engineers far exceeding supply, and with women accounting for only 6 percent of engineering in the UK today, the IET is hoping to inspire a new generation of engineers, including girls, through the Engineering Open House events.

Recent research from the IET* highlighted that more than two thirds (71 percent) of children say they would be interested in an engineering career when shown inspirational information about the creativity and breadth of opportunities within the industry. These aspects of engineering will be key features of Engineering Open House Day.

All of the organisations involved will give young people and their parents the chance to explore the variety of stimulating and creative careers in modern engineering by putting on tours, workshops and talks from inspirational engineers. Additionally, guests will have the chance to ask engineers about their career experiences, what they actually do and why the industry appealed to them.

William Webb, IET President, said: “As recent research for the launch of the IET Engineer a Better World campaign shows, parents do not know enough about engineering and the many exciting career opportunities it holds for their children. That’s why we’ve launched our inaugural Engineering Open House Day as an exciting way of educating children and their parents about the vast range of opportunities engineering has to offer.

“It’s amazing to see such a diverse mix of engineering talent coming together to support the initiative. Children and their parents will get the chance to find out what life is like as an engineer, discover how things work and explore the abundance of exciting jobs within the industry. We hope that these initiatives will make a real contribution to inspiring a new generation of engineers.”

Helen Pineo, Associate Director – Cities at BRE, one of the organisations taking part in the Engineering Open House Day said: “We’re very pleased to be a part of the IET’s Engineering Open House Day. It will be a great opportunity to showcase our passion for engineering by highlighting the wide variety of opportunities the sector can hold. It’s an honour to collaborate with the IET for the events’ inaugural year. Engineering Open House Day is a truly great initiative which we hope will encourage a diverse mix of children to consider a career in the industry.”

To find out more about the events on offer and how to register for a place at the IET’s Engineering Open House Day, please visit: http://www.engineer-a-better-world.org/engineering-open-house-day.