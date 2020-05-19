Article
Technology

Insurance blockchain disruptor B3i Services launches, Allianz and Munich Re among backers

By Johan De Mulder
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Some of Europe's biggest insurers have collaborated to launch B3i Services, a startup with ambitions to transform the insurance industry through blockchain technology.

The likes of Allianz, Munich Re and Swiss Re have been invested in the Blockchain Insurance Industry Initiative (B3i) since late 2016, with the alliance now being incorporated into a company based in Zurich, Switzerland.

By using an innovative blockchain platform, B3i Services will be able to improve efficiency levels for its customers by up to 30%, improving speed, transparency, quality, security, and cost.

See also:


B3i tested its first product in the middle of last year, with 38 insurers involved in measuring its functionality and robustness. The first live trades on the new platform are expected to happen before the end of the year.

Gerhard Lohmann, CFO of Reinsurance, Swiss Re has been appointed as chairman of the company. He said: "The transition of B3i from consortium to independent company is a concrete step forward to realising the enormous potential of blockchain for the insurance industry.

"Personally, I am very excited to be at the forefront of this innovation that has the capability to transform the industry and help make insurance more affordable, accessible and attractive for market segments that are currently disenfranchised, or underprivileged."

Full list of involved companies: Achmea, Aegon, Ageas, Allianz, Generali, Hannover Re, Liberty Mutual, Munich Re, SCOR, Swiss Re, Tokio Marine, XL Catlin, and Zurich Insurance Group.

blockchain technologyB3iB3i ServicesB3i Services blockchain
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability