Lufthansa and SAP launch groundbreaking 'Aviation Blockchain Challenge'

German carrier Lufthansa is taking a leading role in exploring blockchain solutions for the aviation industry as part of a new partnership with SAP.

The two firms have officially opened the 2018 'Aviation Blockchain Challenge', which will encourage participants to put forward ideas around how blockchain-based solutions can transform the sector in the key areas of customer experience, processes, supply chains and maintenance procedures.

Winning teams will be able to access blockchain-as-a-Service from SAP in order to build or improve their MVP and can utilise Lufthansa Group's industry access to all major areas of the aviation ecosystem to push their projects forward.

"Blockchain is one of the game-changing technologies of our time, which we are systematically addressing as part of our digital strategy for the Lufthansa Group," said board member Thorsten Dirks.

"We look forward to discussing innovative solutions and initiating experiments together with our partner SAP at the Aviation Blockchain Challenge. By combining our aviation industry expertise with the blockchain technology of a world market leader, we are creating the ideal worldwide framework for addressing blockchain entrepreneurs with an affinity for travel and mobility."

Applicants have until the end of the month to submit their ideas, with the best three in the categories of 'traveller', 'airline' and 'supplier' nominated for a September mentoring programme.