iPhone 4S hits South Africa in time for Christmas

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
The iPhone 4S has hit stores in South Africa just in time for Christmas.

The much anticipated latest iPhone model was originally released in six countries - Australia, Japan, France, Germany, Britain, the US and Canada on 14 October.

The handset went on sale in South Africa on Friday, with networks selling it at varying prices.

Vodacom is offering the iPhone 4S for R7699 for the 16GB model, R8999 for the 32GB model and R10299 for the 64GB model in its retail stores.

 

Elsewhere, MTN is selling the phone at a monthly cost of R499 (MTN 200) for the 16GB model, R649 (MTN 350) for the 32GB model and R819 (MTN 500) for the 64GB.

Zunaid Dinath, Managing Executive for sales at Vodacom, says that the timing of the release couldn’t be better.

“Our customers have certainly been looking forward to the launch of iPhone 4S and the timing is perfect for those festive season wish lists,” he said.

The iPhone 4S looks exactly the same as the previous iPhone 4 model but includes Apple’s dual-core A5 chip for faster performance and better graphics, a higher resolution camera with advanced optics and full 1080p HD resolution video recording and personal assistant Siri.
 

