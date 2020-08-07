Article
Technology

Vodacom: transforming SMEs into smart businesses

By Georgia Wilson
August 07, 2020
Vodacom helps small businesses transform their operations into smart businesses in response to COVID-19...

“Businesses that survive the COVID-19 pandemic should - now more than ever - strive to be a digital-first business, equipped with technology that can bolster collaboration, information sharing and customer engagement,” commented Vodacom in a recent company statement.

With the pandemic highlighting the economic, health and social risks that traditional businesses methods pose, Vodacom details that small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are particularly vulnerable to disruption.

“ It is crucial that South Africa’s SMEs can access the ICT communication tools needed to ensure business continuity, as they contribute significantly to employment, provide income for millions of South Africans, and form a key part of our diverse economy,” added Vodacom.

In the last few years, Vodacom Business has focused its efforts on shifting from being ‘just a telco provider’ to being a business that provides end to end technology solutions.

“As a trusted digital partner for businesses, we have always believed that with the right technology and digital processes, South African businesses will be more competitive, resilient, and capable of not only surviving, but thriving, despite external challenges,” commented Vodacom.

In adapting to a new normal due to COVID-19, Vodacom Business has committed to driving the acceleration of digital adoption to support companies. “SMEs are a critical component of our economy. They employ around 10.8 million people and contribute 20% to our Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Therefore, it is imperative that we provide them with the tools to remain productive and overcome the challenges they face today. The combination of our offerings delivers the benefits of agility, productivity and flexibility,” commented William Mzimba, Chief Officer for Vodacom Business.

To help with the process, Vodacom Business has launched a collection of smart productivity solutions, to provide companies with the capability to securely connect, communicate, collaborate and remain productive. 

“When used together, Smart Productivity Solutions will enable employees to work from virtually anywhere and on almost any device without compromising company and customer information and engagement. These services will enable SMEs with dispersed workforces to operate as efficiently as their larger rivals by creating access to tools and services that have traditionally only been available to larger enterprises,” commented Vodacom.

In order to move forward, Vodacom details that “finding the best strategic business partner is vital, especially if your business has limited experience in a specific area, such as technology. Vodacom Business’ innovative digital solutions take into account best-in-class digital platforms, tools, applications and services as well as Vodacom’s world-class network to ensure a successful digital transformation journey.”

