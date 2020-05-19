COVID-19: African telecom industry provides pandemic support

Amidst the current outbreak of COVID-19, Business Chief takes a look at the recent support provided by the telecoms industry operating within Africa.

Orange

As COVID-19 continues to spread across Africa, The Orange Foundation has sent its local foundations in the MEA region protective equipment and money for essential items.

“The assistance comes in addition to contributions from the Orange Foundations and Group subsidiaries in the 17 countries whose healthcare infrastructure remains fragile in the face of the pandemic,” says Orange.

Protective kits for all countries

As part of its efforts the Orange Foundation has assembled kits containing essential items from China, sending them to the 17 countries in the next few weeks Every local foundation will receive a kit containing 30,000 masks, 30,000 pairs of gloves and 30,000 bottles of hand sanitizer, for those on the frontline and caregivers.

Equal aid

Across the 17 countries in Africa and the Middle East in which Orange operates will receive financial aid and equipment worth a total of US$131,533 per country.

Vodacom

To combat the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa, Vodacom Group has committed to donating 20,000 smartphones, 100 terabytes of data and 10 million voice call minutes to the National Department of Health. The donations are being given to those on the frontline to collect and transmit data in real-time for resource planning purposes.

“Through this initiative, Vodacom seeks to support the government's objectives to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus by flattening the curve and lowering the infection rate. Achieving this will require a massive collaborative effort and we’re delighted with Samsung Africa’s investment of 5000 smartphones into this initiative. Vodacom is willing and committed to do whatever we can to help,” comments Shameel Joosub, Vodacom Group CEO.

In addition, Vodacom has partnered with Discovery to deliver a simple online healthcare platform for South Africans during the pandemic. The platform will provide easy access for all South Africans to a COVID-19 risk tool to help communities understand the personal risk and where needed to immediately schedule virtual healthcare professional consultations and receive advice.

