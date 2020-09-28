Article
Technology

JAGGAER support Middle East SMEs with procurement solution

By Georgia Wilson
September 28, 2020
undefined mins
JAGGAER announces its support of Middle Eastern SMEs with the launch of its JAGGAER NOW procurement solution in the region...

In an announcement made by JAGGAER, the company has launched its JAGGAER NOW procurement solution. JAGGAER NOW is a ‘ready to implement solution’ designed for SMEs, providing comprehensive functions for supplier management, sourcing, contracts and eprocurement modules.

"In the current economic situation, procurement teams need to be agile and versatile if they are to remain competitive and stay on top of demand and workflow. Resource-intensive implementations and high-entry cost levels have always been barriers, making it difficult for small to mid-sized organisations to leverage procurement technology,” commented Announcing the launch, Jim Bureau, CEO, JAGGAER.

“JAGGAER NOW was designed to help support these organisations at such a critical time. It enables them to automate manual tasks, provide structured process flows to manage suppliers, and risk more effectively. More importantly, it frees up valuable procurement resources to negotiate better contracts with suppliers, delivering increased value in both the short and the long term. Many of these organisations still operate manual procurement processes, which puts them at a competitive disadvantage, and we believe JAGGAER NOW enables them to enter the world of electronic procurement rapidly." 

Core benefits of JAGGAER NOW for SMEs include:

  • Simplicity: JAGGAER NOW comes with ‘ready to import and go live in 30 business days’ templates
  • Rapid return on investment (ROI): JAGGAER NOW reports that its go-live speed can deliver almost immediate ROI
  • Scalability: as an organisation grows, JAGGAER provides the ability to expand users and capabilities
  • Functionality: JAGGAER NOW is based on the company’s market leading functionality - JAGGAER ONE

For more information on business topics in Europe, Middle East and Africa please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief EMEA.

Follow Business Chief on LinkedIn and Twitter.

JAGGAERTechnologyProcurementSMEs
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability