JAGGAER support Middle East SMEs with procurement solution

In an announcement made by JAGGAER, the company has launched its JAGGAER NOW procurement solution. JAGGAER NOW is a ‘ready to implement solution’ designed for SMEs, providing comprehensive functions for supplier management, sourcing, contracts and eprocurement modules.

"In the current economic situation, procurement teams need to be agile and versatile if they are to remain competitive and stay on top of demand and workflow. Resource-intensive implementations and high-entry cost levels have always been barriers, making it difficult for small to mid-sized organisations to leverage procurement technology,” commented Announcing the launch, Jim Bureau, CEO, JAGGAER.

“JAGGAER NOW was designed to help support these organisations at such a critical time. It enables them to automate manual tasks, provide structured process flows to manage suppliers, and risk more effectively. More importantly, it frees up valuable procurement resources to negotiate better contracts with suppliers, delivering increased value in both the short and the long term. Many of these organisations still operate manual procurement processes, which puts them at a competitive disadvantage, and we believe JAGGAER NOW enables them to enter the world of electronic procurement rapidly."

Core benefits of JAGGAER NOW for SMEs include:

Simplicity: JAGGAER NOW comes with ‘ready to import and go live in 30 business days’ templates

JAGGAER NOW comes with ‘ready to import and go live in 30 business days’ templates Rapid return on investment (ROI): JAGGAER NOW reports that its go-live speed can deliver almost immediate ROI

JAGGAER NOW reports that its go-live speed can deliver almost immediate ROI Scalability: as an organisation grows, JAGGAER provides the ability to expand users and capabilities

as an organisation grows, JAGGAER provides the ability to expand users and capabilities Functionality: JAGGAER NOW is based on the company’s market leading functionality - JAGGAER ONE

For more information on business topics in Europe, Middle East and Africa please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief EMEA.