Kenya considered the most attractive fintech market for workers

May 19, 2020
According to a recent survey, Kenya is the most lucrative market for the fintech industry in regards to employees.

The survey, released by the Digital Frontiers Institute (DFI), reports that companies in Kenya pay the highest salaries on the continent.

Kenya executives working within the fintech sector are, on average, to earn Sh24.6mn (US$238,509) annually, with senior managers to earn Sh14.2mn ($137,303) a year.

Following benefits and allowances, it is expected that Kenya executives and senior managers are to receive annual compensation of Sh27.3mn ($264,264) and Sh15.2mn ($147,148) respectively.

Comparatively, executives in Nigeria are earning about 10% less, at an average of Sh22mn ($213,731).

For senior managers, the pay gap between Kenyan and Nigerian workers is about a 5% difference, with Nigerians earning Sh13.4mn ($130,419).

Tanzanian fintech companies pay executives Sh18.3mn ($177,947), whilst South African firms are paying $15.8mn ($152,806).

The survey evaluated 400 respondents across 69 companies within 10 African countries.

