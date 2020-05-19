Keppel DC REIT buys second Dublin data centre for €66mn

Keppel DC REIT has acquired its second data centre in Dublin in a €66mn deal, its latest venture into Europe.

The Singapore-based real estate investment firm, which specialises in data centre acquisition and operations, has bought the B10 data centre from Dataplex Group Ltd.

Keppel has also recently acquired infrastructure in Milan, Cardiff and Frankfurt, though Dublin is a destination of particular interest to the sector.

Ireland's capital city is expected to become the prime destination for companies looking to leave the United Kingdom post-Brexit, while recent research from BroadGroup has cited it as the most attractive location for data centres on the continent, noting the entry of significant players in the market.

"This asset is a strategic addition to Keppel DC REIT's portfolio given its strong tenant profile with a long WALE that provides income stability," said Mr Chua Hsien Yang, CEO of Keppel DC REIT Management Pte. Ltd.

"Apart from enhancing its offering in a key data centre hub, the REIT will be able to reap operational synergies from its existing data centre, Keppel DC Dublin 1."