Kuehne + Nagel opens Innovation Centre in Utrecht to accelerate digital transformation

By Johan De Mulder
May 19, 2020
Logistics leader Kuehne + Nagel has set up a new Innovation Centre in Utrecht, Netherlands as part of its digital transformation.

Working with its range of customers, K+N will develop the latest supply chain technologies and solutions at Utrecht and another site in Singapore, driving efficiency throughout end-to-end process.

According to a statement, both centres hold partnerships with universities, startups and other organisations. Utrecht's centre will have a specific focus on major automation and innovative picking technologies - as a result of a partnership with Universal Robots, K+N claims to among the first logistics providers to deploy collaborative robots.

"We are working on seamless data exchange of different systems to drive automation and to minimise manual efforts," said Martin Kolbe, Chief Information Officer at K+N.

"In addition, we create new services and interfaces allowing customers to easily connect with Kuehne + Nagel. Applying Big Data and predictive analytics, supply chains can be managed more efficiently and effectively."

Gianfranco Sgro, K+N board member, added: "The innovation centres will boost our digital road map by exploring, applying and deploying leading technologies to manage our customers’ supply chains even more efficiently and effectively."

