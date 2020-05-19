LG expands African reach

Follow @joelalevywriter

Leading consumer electronics company LG Electronics is expanding its reach in Africa, and committing itself to optimising customer care, with the opening of its first brand store in Maputo, Mozambique. The opening of the store indicates the brand’s commitment to capturing the growing organised retail market, by setting up a chain of exclusive premium brand stores across Southern Africa.

With this roll-out, LG will focus on bringing consumers in this market innovative, high quality and affordable consumer electronics, coupled with outstanding shopping experience and after sales service. LG targets to open 1000 such stores across Africa in the next two years.

I.L. Hwang-Lee, Managing Director of LG Electronics South Africa, said: “With the opening of this brand store in the Maputo Mozambique, we are again showing that LG is committed to its customers and adamant in providing them with the best consumer electronics and services available.

“We value our loyal customers across the globe and through this store will ensure they receive the best shopping experience when choosing one of our products.”

The LG Brand shop follows the global initiative of the company’s flagship store, the LG Xperience store in MonteCasino, Johannesburg, in offering consumers the opportunity to experience all LG’s latest product innovations first-hand.

The products on display, which customers can interact with, spreads across the entire spectrum of LG’s product ranges; from Smartphones and TVs, to washing machines and fridges, and also showcasing LG’s entire 3D ecosystem of products.

Trained LG experts are also always on hand to assist customers with any LG related products and services queries they may have, providing demonstrations and showing them the benefits of the company’s technology.

The new store also features a service-centre element, where consumers with faulty units can quickly and easily have their products booked in for repairs if the issue cannot be addressed immediately in-store.

“The opening of this new brand store is simply another way in which LG is investing in service delivery and making consumers’ lives easier and hassle-free, maintaining world-class service standards along with its world-class product offerings,” Lee concluded.

