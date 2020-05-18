LG expands in the UAE with new office in Abu Dhabi

LG Electronics, a global technology innovation and consumer electronics company, has opened a new office facility in Abu Dhabi (the UAE’s capital) this week as part of plans for regional expansion.

LG currently employs over 83,000 people across 119 locations from all around the world. The new LG office is situated in Bin Hamoodah Tower in the Capital Centre of Abu Dhabi. Its opening aims to boost both business-to-business and business-to-consumer operations for LG in the United Arab Emirates.

Attending LG Gulf’s new office inauguration and ribbon cutting ceremony were the President of LG MEA, Kevin Cha and the President of LG Gulf, Yong Geun Choi. Also, attending the ceremony were key stakeholders including key business partners and retailers as well as the media.

Expansion to Abu Dhabi lines up with LG’s ambitions to continue growing its operations and to become even more accessible to its consumers and partners.

LG’s goal through this opening is to further strengthen its position in the fast-growing Middle East and Africa region.

Yong Geun Choi (President of LG Gulf) commented saying: “At LG, a top priority is to continuously connect and engage with our customers and business partners by being available to them and by providing them with the best in innovative and premium technology solutions, and we have always been committed to seeking and leveraging opportunities which allow us to expand horizons and nurture a win-win relationship. Our new office in Abu Dhabi comes at an opportune time as we reinforce ties with key stakeholders and strongly position ourselves here in the capital of the UAE and continue to expand throughout the region.”

The plans in the future are to further solidify LG’s foothold in the region by increasing availability of and access to the brand’s premium products across LG’s various business units (including home entertainment and home appliances for consumers and through its business-to-business solutions). LG will continue to optimize its ‘premium way forward’ strategy with its products and business solutions across its business units while constantly revolutionising the connections between the brand and its customers and partners in the UAE and across the MEA region.