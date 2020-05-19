Article
Technology

London is hosting the Google Next 18 cloud exhibition

By Bruno Reis
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Google is hosting its Next 18 London exhibition between 10-11 October, focusing on inspiration, innovation, and education.

The company claims the event can be a place “where we learn from one another how the cloud can transform how we work and power everyone’s successes.”

The exhibition will target how Google Cloud’s European customers are adopting the technology for digital transformation across businesses.

Google Cloud, which features Gmail and Google Docs, has more than 14,000 business customers.

SEE ALSO:

During the first day of the event, the CEO of Google Cloud, Diane Greene, provided a keynote addressing how the technology can enable firms to grow in the global economy.

“Our advances with the technology have enabled us to help businesses of all sizes take so much data and make it usable – it’s such an incredibly powerful tool – and essentially it lets businesses supercharge their data,” Greene stated.

“We are seeing incredible momentum with our G-Suite services, so with that comes more investment.

“We have seen new investment locations in the UK, Germany, France, Switzerland and more.

“Countries are really starting to get to grips with the potential of their data and they know the cloud is the way forward.”

TechnologyGoogleCloudGoogle Cloud
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability