Article
Technology

Major new factory for KAEC

By John O'Hanlon
May 18, 2020
undefined mins

A new state of the art manufacturing facility and training centre at King Abdullah Economic City Industrial Valley (KAEC) will create more than 2000 jobs when fully operational in 2017.  The facility, a joint venture between the Al Salem group of companies and Johnson Controls, a global multi-industrial company, will manufacture products to improve energy and operational savings in buildings.

Al Salem Johnson Controls (ASJC) will be the first industrial company that provides integrated HVAC solutions to establish its industrial facility and training centre in KAEC to further expand in developing energy efficient products, services and solutions in the Kingdom.

"We are delighted to welcome Al Salem Johnson Controls to the ranks of the other leading international companies that have chosen KAEC’s Industrial Valley as their base for regional expansion,” said Fahd Al-Rasheed, Group CEO and managing director of KAEC.  “The presence of ASJC further diversifies the types of manufacturing operations in the Industrial Valley and adds significant value to both the city's and the Kingdom’s economic progress and development.”

The new facility will be constructed on 200,000 square meters of land and will be the second manufacturing plant constructed in the Kingdom by ASJC.

From industrial chillers to commercial and residential heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, the facility will use Johnson Controls’ manufacturing and quality control systems, and has been designed to produce integrated solutions that increase energy efficiency and operational savings. The facility will be equipped, staffed and managed according to the highest international standards.

“As we continue to grow in the Kingdom, this plant will align with the initiatives to diversify the economy and provide jobs with growth potential to young Saudi graduates providing them the training and mentoring to become leaders of tomorrow,” said Mohamad Alshaikh, CEO of Al Salem Johnson Controls.

SaudiASJCKAECJohnson Controls
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability