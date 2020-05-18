Major new factory for KAEC

A new state of the art manufacturing facility and training centre at King Abdullah Economic City Industrial Valley (KAEC) will create more than 2000 jobs when fully operational in 2017. The facility, a joint venture between the Al Salem group of companies and Johnson Controls, a global multi-industrial company, will manufacture products to improve energy and operational savings in buildings.

Al Salem Johnson Controls (ASJC) will be the first industrial company that provides integrated HVAC solutions to establish its industrial facility and training centre in KAEC to further expand in developing energy efficient products, services and solutions in the Kingdom.

"We are delighted to welcome Al Salem Johnson Controls to the ranks of the other leading international companies that have chosen KAEC’s Industrial Valley as their base for regional expansion,” said Fahd Al-Rasheed, Group CEO and managing director of KAEC. “The presence of ASJC further diversifies the types of manufacturing operations in the Industrial Valley and adds significant value to both the city's and the Kingdom’s economic progress and development.”

The new facility will be constructed on 200,000 square meters of land and will be the second manufacturing plant constructed in the Kingdom by ASJC.

From industrial chillers to commercial and residential heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, the facility will use Johnson Controls’ manufacturing and quality control systems, and has been designed to produce integrated solutions that increase energy efficiency and operational savings. The facility will be equipped, staffed and managed according to the highest international standards.

“As we continue to grow in the Kingdom, this plant will align with the initiatives to diversify the economy and provide jobs with growth potential to young Saudi graduates providing them the training and mentoring to become leaders of tomorrow,” said Mohamad Alshaikh, CEO of Al Salem Johnson Controls.