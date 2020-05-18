Article
Technology

Maroc Telecom Buys 6 Etisalat Africa Subsidiaries for 474 Million Euros

By Bizclik Editor
May 18, 2020
undefined mins

Maroc Telecom has completed the acquisition of six of Etisalat’s West African businesses for a total fee of €474 million.

The Moroccan company has now taken over operations in Benin, Ivory Coast, Gabon, Niger, Central African Republic and Togo, the deal also including Prestige Telecom, an Ivory Coast-based IT services provider.

Etisalat is the new parent company of Maroc Telecom after acquiring Vivendi’s 53 percent stake, a deal which permitted this recent transaction of companies. A deal that was initially announced in May of last year.

READ OUR LATEST MAGAZINE ISSUE: January 2015 

In a statement, Maroc Telecom chairman Abdeslam Ahizoune said: "Finalising this acquisition marks an important milestone in the development of the Maroc Telecom group, and consolidates its strategic position as a major telecom player in Africa, with a presence in 10 countries with high growth potential."

The Morrocan government also has interest in Maroc Telecom, holding a 30 percent stake. Etisalat abandoned moves to capture the remaining shares after completing the deal with Vivendi. 

Follow us on Twitter @BizReviewEurope and check out our Facebook page

TelecommunicationsTechnologyEtisalatFinance
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability