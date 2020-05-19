Article
Technology

Mobile workforce to grow by a third

By Kirti Khanna
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The mobile workforce market is set to grow by 33 percent over the next three to five years, according to research carried out by GreenRoad Technologies.

The trend is likely to lead to a growth in demand for mobile applications with driver behaviour technology offering improved efficiency and safety.

David Rodriguez, SVP Marketing of GreenRoad Technologies, said: “What we are seeing is that much of the mobile device and solution expanse is due to the traditional concerns such as fuel costs, improved safety and better operations, but the main forcing function that we see pushing the growth in mobile solutions continues to be that they are easy to access, they are low cost and easy to deploy both geographically and within organisation. So for many mobile solutions it’s as easy as going to the app store or to Google Play and downloading the app directly to your mobile device. Another reason that mobile is continuing to rise is that simply tracking vehicles with telematics and black boxes is no longer a key focus because tracking is so commoditised in today’s market. More advanced fleet and workforce managers are looking for more comprehensive solutions that can increase the overall efficiency of a fleet, doing so through more powerful and insightful tools outside of the basic tracking.”

Follow @BizReviewEurope

TechnologyMobile appsmobile workforce
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability