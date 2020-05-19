Mobile workforce to grow by a third

The mobile workforce market is set to grow by 33 percent over the next three to five years, according to research carried out by GreenRoad Technologies.

The trend is likely to lead to a growth in demand for mobile applications with driver behaviour technology offering improved efficiency and safety.

David Rodriguez, SVP Marketing of GreenRoad Technologies, said: “What we are seeing is that much of the mobile device and solution expanse is due to the traditional concerns such as fuel costs, improved safety and better operations, but the main forcing function that we see pushing the growth in mobile solutions continues to be that they are easy to access, they are low cost and easy to deploy both geographically and within organisation. So for many mobile solutions it’s as easy as going to the app store or to Google Play and downloading the app directly to your mobile device. Another reason that mobile is continuing to rise is that simply tracking vehicles with telematics and black boxes is no longer a key focus because tracking is so commoditised in today’s market. More advanced fleet and workforce managers are looking for more comprehensive solutions that can increase the overall efficiency of a fleet, doing so through more powerful and insightful tools outside of the basic tracking.”

