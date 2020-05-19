Motorola XOOM and Atrix released in SA

The much-anticipated Motorola XOOM tablet was yesterday released in South Africa, along with the Atrix smartphone.

The devices both run on the Android 3.0 operating system, with the XOOM using the latest ‘Honeycomb’, an optimised PC version. It features a 1GHZ dual-core processor and 1GB of RAM, 2MP front-facing and 5MP rear-facing cameras, multitasking functionality and the latest Google Mobile Services.

The 10.1 inch tablet is available to buy from Cell C, Vodacom and MTN in South Africa with 3G and with Wi-Fi only. The 3G model is priced at about R4,500, with the 3G about R6,599.

Read more from the WDM content network:

Siemens CEO speaks to African Business Review

Africa sprints ahead with mobile banking

Ultimate tablet computers

To read the latest issue of African Business Review, click here

“Motorola XOOM redefines the tablet device category. We want to enhance people’s abilities to have fun and connect with family and friends while staying productive on the go,” says Megan Nicholas, mobile devices lead for Motorola Mobility South Africa.

One of the most publicised features of the Atrix smartphone is its ability to be plugged into a lapdock or multimedia dock, transforming it into a laptop and media player respectively.

African Business Review is now available on the iPad. Click here to download it.