MTN Cameroon expands Service Centre network

MTN Cameroon has officially inaugurated two new Service Centres in the towns of Kousseri, in the Far North Region of the country, and in Douala, the nation’s economic capital.

They will offer quality services and innovative, simple as well as affordable solutions to meet the communication needs of the population.

The MTN Kousseri Service Centre will help to further establish MTN’s presence in this strategic zone of the Far North Region which is a thriving economic hub on Cameroon’s borders with Chad and Nigeria.

It will further offer MTN subscribers of Kousseri and its neighboring localities a differentiated customer experience through offering a more personalised service.

From now on, customers will no longer have to travel thousands of kilometers to go to the MTN Service Centre in Maroua on rough terrain to meet their communication needs.

The Douala-based MTN VIP Bonapriso Service Centre, which was commissioned in January 2013, receives the company’s VIP customers and subscribers working or living in this part of the town.

Spacious, welcoming, and run by a dynamic professional and highly-qualified team, it is equipped with innovative state-of–the-art technology and provides quality services to respond to the legitimate demands of MTN’s customers.

Here, clients are given an unforgettable and unique customer experience for all their GSM, Internet, Mobile Money and Multimedia needs. Two new Service Centres will be opened in Douala in the next few weeks to ease access by the population to modern and quality communication services.

The rapid growth of MTN’s subscriber base over the last couple of years, has made it necessary for the organisation to create more Service Centres.

The additional centres will also take the pressure off its 12 existing Service Centres and thousands of touch points and enable MTN Cameroon to continue providing its 7.3 million subscribers with quality customised services.

MTN Cameroon is looking to open another five Service Centres nationwide by 2014 in line with its mission to offer quality innovative, simple and accessible communication solutions to meet the communication needs of the population.

Since the incorporation of MTN in Cameroon in February 2000, it has succeeded in making its brand a reference in Cameroon by leaving no stone unturned to ease access by the population to modern and quality communication services.

MTN Cameroon’s Chief Executive Officer, Karl Toriola, said: “Satisfying our customers is a permanent concern for us at MTN, as this endeavour explains the reason of our existence.”

Over the past 13 years, MTN has invested more than 500 billion francs CFA to build in Cameroon, a state-of-the-art, reliable, robust and an extended telecommunications network.