Netxcell Limited, one of India’s leading telecom technology solutions providers, has announced the appointment of Abimbola Kazeem,a native of Nigeria to Netxcell’s core team in Africa.

Kazeem will be based out of Nigeria and heading the sales and marketing operations of Netxcell in West Africa. She will report to Netxcell’s Head of Operations – Africa & Middle East.

The appointment comes in as part of Netxcell’s strategy to strengthen its local connect in Africa where the company is currently present in six countries namely Kenya, Nigeria , Uganda, Tanzania, Cameroon, and Burundi and provides services to major telecom operators in Africa.

Kazeem, who will operate from Nigeria, will be responsible for Netxcell’s entire marketing operations in West Africa and will play a key role in devising strategic local marketing channels for the brand.

She brings with her a rich experience of over 12 years in the marketing field handling diverse roles and functions.

Prior to joining Netxcell, Kazeem has worked in Etisalat Nigeria, Aviva Insurance PLC, Manchester and British Gas, Manchester. She is an MSc in International Business Management and a Bachelor in Marketing Management from Manchester Metropolitan University, United Kingdom.

Debasis Chatterji, Chief Executive Officer, Netxcell said, “We are glad to welcome Kazeem on board to our Netxcell family and we hope to benefit tremendously in enhancing our reach in Africa with her understanding of local market and the telecom industry in general.

“Netxcell has crafted a niche for itself in the Indian Telecom Market by delivering cutting-edge technology solutions for the telecom industry and we are committed to replicate the same in Africa as well.

“We feel Africa has immense talent pool which is relatively unexplored and our collaboration with the local talent will certainly take Netxcell to greater heights.”

Netxcell plans to strengthen its foothold in Africa, and envisions engaging more local talent and association in the region in the coming months.

The company believes in a localised approach in the geographies it operates in and has a continued partnership with Funmobile, an Africa based Telecom Company, to serve African Telecom operators together by leveraging each other’s strengths.

Netxcell will also be participating in the upcoming VAS Africa 2014 in June 2014 with an objective of enhancing it connect with local telecom operators.

The company will also showcase its state of the art voice & data offerings such as campaign manager, USSD based provisioning, Life-Cycle management, OBD (Outbound Dialer), Voice Chat, etc. which have enabled Netxcell to become one of the top telecom solution providers in India.