Next Einstein Forum Africa calls for science and technology innovation

The first global forum for science in Africa will take place in Dakar, Senegal, from 8-10 March 2016. The Next Einstein Forum (NEF) has launched a global call for support for Africa’s scientific and technological emergence.

The first edition of this biennial event will set the stage for a vibrant conversation on transforming Africa and the world through a renewed and increased focus on science, technology and innovation. The NEF is an initiative of the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS) in partnership with the Robert Bosch Stiftung.

“At more than 700 participants from 80 countries already registered, 52 percent of them young people and 40 percent women, we are expecting a truly global forum that discusses opportunities, innovations, and solutions.

The NEF Global Gathering will unveil Africa’s global contributions to science and technology and as the forum opens on International Women’s Day, we will specifically acknowledge the contributions and address the challenges faced by female scientists,” said Thierry Zomahoun, NEF Chair and President and CEO of AIMS.

The NEF Global Gathering 2016 will showcase the innovations and contributions of the NEF’s 15 Fellows –some of Africa’s brightest young scientists who are on the frontline of Africa’s science renaissance. Flying under the radar, these scientists have been tackling some the continent's most urgent technological and development challenges – from, big data and cybersecurity to hypertension, heart disease, immunology and public health.

In addition, for the first time in history, all 54 African countries will come together to talk science and technology each represented by a NEF Ambassadors that will work to raise awareness about science and technology in their countries.

“A great idea can come from anywhere in the world, and there is no doubt that new and novel scientific ideas to solve global health challenges will come from Africa,” said Seema Kumar, Vice President, Innovation, Global Health and Science Policy, Johnson & Johnson and Member of the NEF International Steering Committee.

“The scientific talent in Africa is outstanding with the potential to produce the next Einstein, Pasteur or Madame Curie. The world needs the best science from across the globe to solve the medical challenges of our lifetime like HIV, TB, and other infectious diseases like Ebola and Zika virus, and non-communicable diseases like hypertension and diabetes.”

With a truly exciting program that focuses on advances in basic and applied science and technology as well as an innovation pitching competition, a Presidential Panel with H.E. President Macky Sall of Senegal and H.E. President Paul Kagame of Rwanda and other exciting sessions like Meet and Greets with ground-breaking scientists and inventors, the NEF Global Gathering 2016 will be live-streamed to a global audience from 8 March 2016 starting at 10:10 am UTC at www.NEF.org.

