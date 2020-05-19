Nigeria: Siemens supplies power plant turnkey solutions

Siemens will supply the Azura-Edo IPP gas power plant in the south of Nigeria with specialist components, it has been announced. The turnkey plant (which has a total installed electrical generating capacity of 459 megawatts) will be erected in collaboration with the local Julius Berger Nigeria PLC construction company.

Siemens has also been awarded a longterm service contract to maintain and service the plant for twelve years. Siemens Financial Services (SFS) has been involved in structuring the financing since 2012 and is contributing $50 million to partially fund the development, construction and operation of the project’s first phase. The commissioning is scheduled for July 2018.

Siemens will supply three SGT5-2000E gas turbines, three SGen-100A generators as well as the SPPA-T3000 control system for the turbines. The Azura-Edo IPP power plant will be constructed near the town of Benin City, directly neighbouring the main gas pipelines in Nigeria. Azura-Edo IPP is part of a planned power plant project by Azura Power West Africa, in which a total capacity of 1.5GW is to be installed in several phases.

Siemens’ head of sales for the region, Andreas Pistauer, said: “This power plant project by Azura Power will strengthen the collaboration between Siemens and Nigeria. We are pleased that our customer is placing its trust in our proven SGT5-2000E gas turbine.

“With the supply of Siemens power plant technology, the long-term service contract and our involvement in the financing of the plant we are supporting our customer Azura Power in its ambitious efforts to expand the power generating capacity of the country.”



