Article
Technology

Nissan Leaf set for 2013 release in SA

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

 

Nissan is planning to launch its entirely electric car Nissan Leaf in South Africa in 2013.

 

The current World and European Car of the Year is on show at the Johannesburg International Motor Show and according to SA Managing Director Mike Whitfield will be brought to South Africa 'as soon as government policies allow'.

 

The Nissan Leaf, released in 2010, is available to buy in countries keen to embrace eco-friendly vehicles and reduce their carbon footprint across Europe, Japan and the US and has sold more than 12,000 units so far.

 

Nissan has been in talks with the South African government over a potential launch within the next couple of years if the market is deemed ready.

 

 

Read more from the WDM content network:

Attracting and keeping online shoppers in Africa

Africa's highest paid sports stars

Setting the standard for corporate sponsorship

Technology giant Siemens re-organises to excel in African industry sector

 

To read the latest issue of African Business Review, click here

 

“I am delighted to announce that we are intending to bring the Nissan Leaf to South Africa in 2013, subject to confirmation of government policy on charging infrastructure and customer incentives,” said Whitfield.

 

 “This very special car is the world’s first mass-market EV, and has already brought affordable, practical and enjoyable zero-emission mobility to thousands of people.”

African Business ReviewEuropean Car of the YearMike WhitfieldNissan Leaf
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability