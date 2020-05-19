Nissan Leaf set for 2013 release in SA

Nissan is planning to launch its entirely electric car Nissan Leaf in South Africa in 2013.

The current World and European Car of the Year is on show at the Johannesburg International Motor Show and according to SA Managing Director Mike Whitfield will be brought to South Africa 'as soon as government policies allow'.

The Nissan Leaf, released in 2010, is available to buy in countries keen to embrace eco-friendly vehicles and reduce their carbon footprint across Europe, Japan and the US and has sold more than 12,000 units so far.

Nissan has been in talks with the South African government over a potential launch within the next couple of years if the market is deemed ready.

“I am delighted to announce that we are intending to bring the Nissan Leaf to South Africa in 2013, subject to confirmation of government policy on charging infrastructure and customer incentives,” said Whitfield.

“This very special car is the world’s first mass-market EV, and has already brought affordable, practical and enjoyable zero-emission mobility to thousands of people.”