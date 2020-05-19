Article
Technology

Nokia moves into digital health with acquisition of Withings

By Real GDPR
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Nokia  has completed the acquisition of French digital health company Withings.

Through this acquisition, originally announced on April 26, 2016, Nokia Technologies has established a new Digital Health business unit led by Cédric Hutchings, formerly CEO of Withings, who reports to Ramzi Haidamus, president of Nokia Technologies.

The Digital Health business unit combines the talented employees from Withings and experts from the preventive health and patient care teams in Nokia Technologies. The new business unit builds on the work of Withings, offering a range of award-winning digital health products designed to fit seamlessly into people's lives, empowering them to make smarter decisions about the health and wellbeing of themselves and their families.

The product line includes activity trackers, smart body analyser scales, thermometers, blood pressure monitors, home and baby monitors and more, built on a sophisticated digital health platform. Together, under Cédric's leadership, the Digital Health team will continue to design smarter products for healthy living.

"This is the beginning of an exciting new chapter in the history of Nokia Technologies as we extend our product portfolio to include a series of powerful digital health technologies," said Ramzi Haidamus, president, Nokia Technologies. "The Nokia brand is synonymous with innovation, connectivity and consumer technology and the acquisition of Withings puts us in a perfect position to capitalize on the huge opportunity in the health space. We're excited to welcome the Withings team to the Nokia family."

Follow @BizReviewEurope

Read the May 2016 issue of Business Review Europe magazine.

NokiaWithingsRamzi HaidamusNokia Technologies
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability