Nokia moves into digital health with acquisition of Withings

Nokia has completed the acquisition of French digital health company Withings.

Through this acquisition, originally announced on April 26, 2016, Nokia Technologies has established a new Digital Health business unit led by Cédric Hutchings, formerly CEO of Withings, who reports to Ramzi Haidamus, president of Nokia Technologies.

The Digital Health business unit combines the talented employees from Withings and experts from the preventive health and patient care teams in Nokia Technologies. The new business unit builds on the work of Withings, offering a range of award-winning digital health products designed to fit seamlessly into people's lives, empowering them to make smarter decisions about the health and wellbeing of themselves and their families.

The product line includes activity trackers, smart body analyser scales, thermometers, blood pressure monitors, home and baby monitors and more, built on a sophisticated digital health platform. Together, under Cédric's leadership, the Digital Health team will continue to design smarter products for healthy living.

"This is the beginning of an exciting new chapter in the history of Nokia Technologies as we extend our product portfolio to include a series of powerful digital health technologies," said Ramzi Haidamus, president, Nokia Technologies. "The Nokia brand is synonymous with innovation, connectivity and consumer technology and the acquisition of Withings puts us in a perfect position to capitalize on the huge opportunity in the health space. We're excited to welcome the Withings team to the Nokia family."

