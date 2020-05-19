Nokia partners with Sudatel to deliver ultra-broadband to Sudan

The Finnish telecommunications and technology company, Nokia, has partnered with Sudanese telecom and Internet firm, Sudatel.

The two firms aim to deliver ultra-broadband services to Sudan by offering a trial of Nokia 4.5G Pro, Nokia 4.9G, and 5G mobile technologies.

The joint venture will also introduce Nokia’s fixed fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) portfolio, initially focusing on the nation’s capital city, Khartoum.

“Sudatel is pleased to sign this strategic technology partnership with Nokia for the development of leading ultra-broadband services in Sudan and contribute to enhancing the Broadband Development Index,” stated Tarig Zain El Abdein, President and CEO of Sudatel Telecom Group.

“Bringing Nokia's technology expertise and innovations to Sudan is very strategic for us in the execution of our vision of becoming the most admired ICT provider in Africa.”

The project is part of Sudatel’s 2020 Strategy, which is targeting the transformation of its fixed access and mobile service offerings to enhance subscriber experience.

“We are able to offer a wide range of fixed and mobile technologies to meet our customers' business goals,” added Pierre Chaume, Nokia’s Head of North and West Africa.

“Working together with Sudatel, we can leverage technologies that will support Sudatel's 2020 Strategy of becoming the most admired ICT provider in Africa, and enable them to deliver the services that meet the growing business and personal demands of their subscribers.”