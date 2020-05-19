Article
Technology

Norsk Hydro's Sapa reopens UK plant to supply Geely's electric vehicle production

By Johan De Mulder
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Norsk Hydro's alumunium components producer Sapa is reopening one of its UK plants to supply Geely's factory for electric vehicles.

Sapa closed a number of its units, including the soon-to-be rejuvenated site in Bedwas, Wales, back in 2014 but growth in the auto sector has led to its reversal.

Chinese manufacturer Geely opened the UK's first electric vehicle factory in March with the aim of producing 10,000 electric black cabs a year for both domestic and international markets.

See also:


It has been working closely with Sapa since 2015, when the pair partnered to develop aluminium prototypes and components for the vehicles.

The reopening of the Bedwas plant is expected to cost Sapa £9.6mn, with a target workforce of 130 employees. 

"This was the first plant we had to sacrifice, but it is also the first one to be reopened," said John Thuestad, Sapa’s head of extrusions for Europe, to Reuters.

"The auto sector is only 15 percent of our (global) business, but it is currently driving the majority of our growth."

EuropeTechnologyEnergyconstruction
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability