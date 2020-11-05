NTT: supporting global enterprises in the new digital era

Joining NTT in 2014, Mo Meah currently holds the position of Client Partner at the Company. “NTT is a global ICT provider with a revenue of US$11bn. As the 11th largest company in the world, NTT’s focuses on supporting global enterprise companies that are looking to utilise the new digital era of intelligent solutions, both locally and regionally, as well as globally. NTT operates in over 50 countries, working with customers to build very long trusted relationships as a managed service provider,” comments Meah.

NTT’s relationship with CRU Group began four years ago, originating from an event hosted by NTT. “Cloud Expo allowed CRU Group to assess who they could go to market and who would support them in establishing a more agile and robust network. As part of a bid that we made, we managed to effectively deliver a brand new infrastructure for an environment to support their business and consolidate their connectivity across the globe. Our network has enabled them to communicate more effectively with both employees and customers,” comments Meah. As a result of this initial partnership, NTT has had the opportunity to branch out and unify CRU Group’s collaboration tools, which in turn has led to NTT looking at other areas of the business such as security cloud and making use of digital events. “So the relationship is hopefully moving in the right direction to support their future business needs. One of the key areas - obviously in this global pandemic that we're currently experiencing - is being able to support and work with their remote workers. So we were able to put together at very short notice the ability to allow employees to work from home,” he adds.

Mesh details that NTT’s partnership with CRU Group is one where they have been able to build a relationship. “We have worked closely with them to really understand where they're going as a business and being able to address some of those issues in terms of having better communication tools and allowing them the data and the voice to operate over one network interface. Our partnership makes their job a lot easier because they can rely on their trusted partner to worry about infrastructure, which allows them to concentrate on the key areas of actually optimising and being more effective in their business roles,” concludes Meah.

For more information on business topics in Europe, Middle East and Africa please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief EMEA.