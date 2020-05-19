Obi Mobiles set for East Africa Launch

Obi Mobiles will be setting up business in Kenya and other countries in East Africa with a rollout of smartphones for the region appearing imminent.

The company, co-founded by former Apple CEO John Sculley, is looking to capture five percent of the market by the end of the year by bringing in a range of higher-end phones.

According to Standard Media he said: “Our vision is to use Obi’s success in each new market to create an international brand, especially targeted at the feature-rich and trendy smartphone segment.

“Having launched in India and the Middle East, with a better-than-anticipated response, has helped us set the pace for the Obi expansion blueprint, and now we are expanding our strategy of effective brand building and marketing for superior mobile devices in other regions.

“The African markets present a huge opportunity for new smartphone devices, with a growing population of technology- and fashion-savvy youth. Consumers today want the best feature-rich smartphone experience at desirable price points, without compromising on quality.

“There is also a growing trend of feature phone users moving towards smartphones. Our analysis has revealed that consumers today are more likely to switch brands as long as they have sufficient incentive. Obi is uniquely positioned to leverage all these changing market dynamics.”

IT distributor DESPEC has been brought in as an exclusive channel partner for East Africa.