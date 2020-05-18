Ooredoo Launches Breakthrough Services in Myanmar

Ooredoo officially launched its mobile services in Myanmar with a celebratory ceremony held in the country’s capital city, Nay Pyi Taw.

It marked the first time that affordable telecommunications services have been made accessible for Myanmar’s people, as well the first time in the country’s history that access to the internet via a mobile device has been widely available.

Ooredoo has currently launched in the country’s three major cities and surrounding regions, initially covering 68 cities and towns and 7.8 million people. The network will rapidly extend beyond these three main cities to include 25 million people by the end of the year, as the company brings the benefits of connectivity to as many people as possible.

Ooredoo has achieved a world first by rolling-out a new network using next generation UMTS900 technology, which offers customers in Myanmar a world-class 3G service with crystal clear voice calls and fast internet, as well as providing a solid foundation for a future move into 4G services.

H.E. U Myat Hein, Union Minister of Communications and Information Technology, said: “Today’s event marks a turning point in our country's development, a truly historic moment.

“Over the past few years, the Union Government and Ministry of Communications and Information Technology have worked hard to lay the foundations for the creation of a competitive telecommunications landscape that serves our people.

“With the introduction of Ooredoo’s services, our citizens will have an opportunity to choose the operator and services they use based on the quality of service, price and customer care. This will be a highly competitive market as our people are hungry for world-class communications services at affordable prices.”

During the launch ceremony, Dr. Nasser Marafih, Group CEO, Ooredoo, commented on the company’s success in Myanmar since winning one of two commercial telecom licenses in 2013.

Highlights in the past 12 months included constructing the towers that deliver next-generation technology and its life-enriching benefits, creating employment opportunities for Myanmar’s people and engaging with communities across the country as the company works to become part of the nation’s everyday life.

Marafih said: “A little over a year ago, we committed to breaking down all the barriers that limited the people of Myanmar’s access to high quality voice calls and a fast internet experience.

“One of the many reasons we are excited to be here in this wonderful country is that we strongly believe everybody has the right to experience the life-enriching benefits of mobile technology and the internet.

“We connect families and communities, we power innovation and we help youth fulfil their potential. Our vision is to enrich the lives of all the people of Myanmar and from what I have seen of the past two weeks we really are starting to deliver on this vision.”

With Top-Up vouchers available from just $1, and for sale at 30,000 outlets across the country in addition to the 6,500 dealers selling Ooredoo SIM cards, the company is focused on ensuring accessibility for all.

The company also announced plans for a range of life enhancing services that will support the nation’s high demand for education, help improve maternal healthcare, provide solutions to help the country’s unbanked and supply technology that will improve the productivity of the nation’s large agriculture sector.