Oracle hosted its Chatbot week in nine different African cities

The US-based technology firm, Oracle, has hosted its Chatbot Week Africa across the continent in order to create awareness for the use of chatbots in industries.

The event has held discussions on the technology in South Africa – Johannesburg and Cape Town –, Mauritius, Kenya, Nigeria – Lagos and Abuja –, Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire, and Ghana.

“Companies from a range of industries will be impacted by intelligent chatbots in a similar way to the rise of mobile devices,” stated Craig Nel, Oracle’s Mobile & Cognitive Experience (MCX) Leader for the Middle East, Africa, and Turkey.

“Business to consumer use cases for chatbots are being seen in retail, financial services, travel and hospitality and even in utilities, for service-related and transactional conversations.”

The event, which has been taking place between 2-6 July, have addressed the Oracle Cloud Platform services offered by the firm, which are embedded artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.

The Oracle Mobile Cloud Enterprise platform automates operational tasks to enable organisations to lower cost, reduce risk, accelerate innovation, and obtain predictive insights.

“Technologies such as artificial intelligence, natural language processing and machine learning come to the fore in African countries with their many cultures and languages,” Nel added.

“In South Africa we have eleven official languages, but take a country such as Ghana where more than 250 languages and dialects are spoken.”

“One way to attract new customers in Africa is through intelligent chatbots that better understand and process customers' needs, desires and requirements, in a language preferred by the user."