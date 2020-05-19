Orange Cements CSR Commitment with New Telephone Recycling Facility

Orange and Emmaüs International have launch their fifth African mobile telephone recycling facility in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

The telecom giant’s strategy of encouraging the recycling of mobile devices has been in place since 2005, promoting the creation of partnerships across Africa, as well supporting the implementation of local initiatives on a continental scale. So far, 140 tonnes of waste has been processed through the Orange-Emmaüs International partnership.

The fifth mobile collection facility’s inauguration was marked by a first container loaded with 10 tonnes of mobile waste leaving the country to be recycled in France.

The initial four facilities opened since 2010 have thrived in Burkina Faso, Benin, Madagascar and Niger as a result of the rapidly growing mobile usage across the continent, recently surpassing 500 million devices.

Orange’s presence across 20 nations makes it a leading example in the battle against discarded handsets, and the issue has subsequently become a key facet of the company’s CSR policy

In total, since 2010, more than 140 tonnes of mobile waste has already been sent to France for recycling, and more than 30 long-term jobs have been created across the facilities.

Over the next five years, Orange and Emmaüs International plan to continue opening new collection facilities, confirming their partnership on this project, which contributes to local economies and social welfare while protecting the environment.