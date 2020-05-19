Article
Jabu Moleketi named as Vodacom chairman
By BERK GÜNDÜZ
May 19, 2020
The South African Vodacom Group has appointed Jabu Moleketi as the mobile phone operators next chairman.
Peter Moyo, the previous chairman, announced his retirement in April after more than seven years at the company. He will be joining Old Mutual Emerging Markets as its CEO in June.
Moleketi will take up the role on 19th July 2017. He was appointed to the Board of Vodacom in November 2009.
