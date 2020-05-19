Kenya's average mobile internet speed is faster than the US'

Kenya has faster mobile internet speeds than US, according to a report from content delivery network Akamai.

At 13.7 megabits per second, Kenya’s average data connection speed is the world’s 14th fastest. It is also double the speed of the global average data connection speed.

When it comes to mobile speed, Kenya even beats South Korea, home to the fastest average speed in fixed internet connection.

Approximately, 88 percent of Kenya’s population use mobile phones to access the internet. This is a result of cheaper data plans and widespread use of mobile money platforms like Mpesa.

Average internet connection speed Middle East and Africa (mbps)

Qatar – 13.7 Israel – 13.7 Kenya – 12.2 United Arab Emirates – 8.6 Kuwait – 7.9 Turkey – 7.6 South Africa – 6.7 Saudi Arabia – 6.7 Morocco – 5.2 Iran – 4.7

Kenya also ranks above its fellow African countries in terms of average fixed line internet connection speeds.