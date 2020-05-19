Article
Technology

Kenya's average mobile internet speed is faster than the US'

By Polycarp Kazaresam
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Kenya has faster mobile internet speeds than US, according to a report from content delivery network Akamai.

At 13.7 megabits per second, Kenya’s average data connection speed is the world’s 14th fastest. It is also double the speed of the global average data connection speed.

When it comes to mobile speed, Kenya even beats South Korea, home to the fastest average speed in fixed internet connection.

Approximately, 88 percent of Kenya’s population use mobile phones to access the internet. This is a result of cheaper data plans and widespread use of mobile money platforms like Mpesa.

Average internet connection speed Middle East and Africa (mbps)

  1. Qatar – 13.7
  2. Israel – 13.7
  3. Kenya – 12.2
  4. United Arab Emirates – 8.6
  5. Kuwait – 7.9
  6. Turkey – 7.6
  7. South Africa – 6.7
  8. Saudi Arabia – 6.7
  9. Morocco – 5.2
  10. Iran – 4.7

 

Kenya also ranks above its fellow African countries in terms of average fixed line internet connection speeds.

kenyamobile phoneInternet
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability