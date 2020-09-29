Orange: improving access to mobile internet in Africa

In an announcement made by Orange, the company reports the launch of its Sanza touch 4G smartphone.

Orange highlights that affordability of devices is still a significant barrier for the adoption of smartphones in Africa with the average cost of an entry level smartphone exceeding 60% of average monthly incomes.

As part of the companies activities for the GSMA Thrive Africa 2020, Orange launched its most globally affordable 4G Android smartphone - Sanza touch - in the region. The launch is supported by Google, building on Android efforts in the region to accelerate digital adoption.

The Sanza touch smartphone will retail at around US$30, with ambitions to make it the most accessible device on the market to drive digital inclusion and access to mobile internet. Sanza touch will be available in most countries in the Middle East and Africa from October 2020.

"Orange wants to strongly accelerate access to connectivity on the African continent. One of the barriers to Internet use is the price and ease of use of most smartphones. The partnership with Google to offer the Sanza touch smartphone for sale will enable us to solve this problem thanks to its affordable price and advanced functionalities. While 90% of the world's population is now covered by mobile broadband, 3.3 billion people who live in areas covered by mobile broadband remain unconnected for reasons such as affordability, low levels of literacy and digital skills.” commented Alioune Ndiaye, CEO of Orange Middle East and Africa.

"Our mission at Google has always been to "Organise the world's information and make it universally accessible to everyone". We deliver this mission through building and providing our products and services via key partnerships like this one with Orange. We are excited about the endless possibilities this Sanza touch smartphone will present in learning, economic opportunities and digital accessibility. The Goal of our Android devices, including this first-of-its kind highly affordable Android (Go edition) device is to bring the power of computing equitably to all. We can only achieve this mission if everyone is able to access devices at affordable price points to use in their daily lives and have access to the benefits presented by the digital world,” added Mariam Abdullahi – Director, Platform Partnerships, Android and Play – Africa for Google.

