Perpetuuiti’s autonomous RPA and AI operations platform

Perpetuuiti Technosoft is a provider of intelligent enterprise automation focused on enabling digital transformation for customers.

Founded in 2011, it utilises technology such as artificial intelligence, cognitive computing, and machine learning as part of its offering, which includes solutions for disaster recovery automation and robotic process automation with its iBot Store of pre-built and reusable solutions for different business processes.

Its Perpetuuiti Platform is modular, allowing for the seamless integration of its products in the necessary areas, with support for verticals such as banking, insurance, telecommunications, government and more.

Recent developments include the securing of funding from lead investor Intel Capital in order to accelerate the development of its autonomous RPA product.

In a press release, Sundar Raman, CTO and co-founder, Perpetuuiti, said: “Never before has there been such a transformative shift in the way we work, with AI enabled software bots changing how people, processes and technology interact for productivity gains. In this environment, our Digital Workforce is arguably more important than ever in driving organizational adaptation and resilience, and our role as a strategic technology partner to our customers in many ways becomes more emphasized

“This new capital will help us launch our Autonomous RPA platform faster and will position us as a strong partner to our enterprise customers. With autonomous RPA, the implementation timelines and cost will be reduced by about 90 percent, and with our efficient deep-learning bots, the Process Identification and Automation can be achieved very quickly.”