PwC: accelerating industrial digitalisation

To drive the acceleration of industrial digitalisation, PwC has formed a strategic partnership with Cognite and OutSystems.

The strategic partnership between PwC, Cognite and OutSystems will aim to deliver ‘unprecedented digital transformation solutions for manufacturing, energy and utility customers.’

“We’re looking forward to joining PwC, Cognite and other industry leaders to help customers take their businesses to the next level,” said Peter Dunlap, vice president of channels and alliances with OutSystems. “Transforming these industries using technology and innovation will be so important to so many people, and this partnership is uniquely positioned to drive value for these customers.”

As part of the partnership the three companies will strive to empower industrial data scientists and engineers to operationalise data and develop applications by abstracting complex data pipelines, contextualising data and application development tasks.

As a result the partnership will allow companies within manufacturing, energy and utilities to transition from idea to application in a matter of weeks instead of years.

Services that manufacturing energy and utilities companies can harness as part of the strategic partnership:

Cognite Data Fusion (CDF), a world-leading industrial data operations platform

OutSystems’ leading low-code development platform

PwC‘s change management and digital strategies for operation and scale

The ability to save time between the idea and application stage, is said to be a result of using low-code application development capabilities to integrate contextualised data in order to solve real problems.

“Working with OutSystems and PwC is an excellent opportunity for us to deliver value by playing to each of our strengths,” said Dr. John Markus Lervik, CEO and co-founder of Cognite. “We liberate and contextualise OT, IT and visual data, OutSystems leads in helping companies rapidly develop their applications and integrate them with CDF as unified data source, and PwC provides the expertise and consultancy for change management. The process from strategy to scalable innovation and value realisation is accelerated by working together as partners.”

The first project for the partnership is underway. Via the PwC Energy Experience Center in Norway Cognite, OutSystems, and PwC are providing their services for manufacturing company - Aarbakke.

“Aarbakke relies on operators’ skill and domain knowledge to drive operations, and this application helps deliver data to them to increase visibility and improve decision making,” said Rolf Thu, IT and Smart Factory R&D manager at Aarbakke. “With readily available contextualised data from Cognite Data Fusion and the speed of app development enabled by the OutSystems platform, PwC's developers have been able to rapidly build and deploy this solution.”

“PwC is in the business of helping businesses succeed with change and workplaces of the future, and we are committed to partnering with technology platform leaders in the industry,” said Eirik Rasmussen, partner and leader of the Energy Experience Center. “With this partnership, we are uniquely positioned to solve manufacturing, energy, and utility challenges.”

