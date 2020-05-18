Qatar could be first with 5G

Qatar could be the first country in the world to launch 5G mobile services, according to a story by The Peninsula.

Waleed Al Sayed, CEO of Ooredoo Qatar, told The Peninsula that it is working to bring forward the introduction of 5G technology from the current goal - it is expected to go on trial in 2018 and then launch globally by 2020. He said: “We believe 2020 is very far away. So we are trying with manufacturers and other concerned entities such as ITU and GSM Association (organiser of Mobile World Congress) to bring the launch date forward. Although this is not in our hands but we are trying our level best for this. We also want to promise the people of Qatar that we will be the first in the world to launch 5G services.”

Al Sayed outlined the company’s vision, including its 5G plans, in a keynote speech at the IEEE Wireless Communications and Networking Conference in Doha earlier this year. He said that Ooredoo is laying the foundations for 5G services in Qatar, with agreements in place with global technology leaders to build the region’s first 5G research and development centre in Doha.

Follow @BusinessRevME

Read the June 2016 issue of Business Review Middle East magazine