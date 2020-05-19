Article
Technology

Safaicom rolls out VOLTE Service

By Maureen Maingi
May 19, 2020
Safaricom has announced the launch of voice and video calls over its 4G network, known as Voice over LTE (VoLTE) and Video over LTE (ViLTE). The service is available with immediate effect to  any Safaricom customer with a VoLTE-supporting 4G device and a 4G enabled SIM Card."

“Today, we are proud to introduce the latest calling technology across the country which will enable Kenyans make voice and video calls over 4G. Beyond crystal clear voice calls, VoLTE further empowers our customers to better connect with families, friends and at work with high-quality video calling at no extra cost. 

"Any Kenyan now has the freedom to make crystal clear calls and to make and receive clear video calls wherever they may be, on our 4G network,” said Sylvia Mulinge, Chief Customer Officer, Safaricom."

The service provides high definition quality to calls, due to the capacity for 4G networks to to support a higher amount of data which in turn can carry up to three times more data per call compared to 3G networks and six times more compared to 2G networks.

This rolleout links into the company's goal of providing 4G to the of  majority of Kenyans. It plans to double the number of 4G base stations across the country to more than 5,000 by the end of the year.

