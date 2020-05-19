Sage: driving value for SMEs in the SADC, East and West Africa

Leading provider of cloud business management solutions - Sage - appoints three authorised Sage distributors as value-added distribution partners for SMEs.

The new partnerships made by Sage enables the company to expand its presence in the region, as well as simplify and improve its operational processes in order to reach new markets and customers.

“Sub-Saharan Africa is a strategic, high-growth region for us with many businesses recognising the need to move from legacy business software solutions to smarter cloud-based business solutions. Partnering with best-of-breed distribution partners in SADC, East and West Africa enables us to serve the needs of this dynamic market better. We have carefully selected distributors with a well-established partner base and robust compliance practices,” commented Pieter Bensch Executive Vice President for Africa & Middle East at Sage.

Who are the new distribution partners?

First Distribution - distributing in SADC, East and West Africa small business products

Axiz - distributing in SADC and East Africa medium business products

Redington - distributing in West Africa medium business products

“Sub-Saharan Africa represents one of the fastest maturing small and medium business markets in the world. The small business sector is dynamic in its approach to sustainable growth. It has led to increased demand for business solutions that help companies reduce their admin burden, improve efficiencies and streamline compliance. By combining the strengths of Sage and the First Distribution Partner Network, we see significant opportunity to enable small businesses to grow and succeed,” commented Jason Sharp, Director: Cloud & Hosting at First Distribution.

“We see excellent growth potential for Sage’s medium business products across Africa, with companies throughout the continent looking to enhance their people, processes and systems to compete in a digital age. We are excited to collaborate with Sage and our resellers to unlock the potential and support the region’s businesses in their transition to the cloud,” comments Rezelde Botha, Sage Business Unit Manager at Axiz.

