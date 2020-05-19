Samsung's volunteers bring computers to DRC

Stay Connected! Follow @AfricaBizReview and @MrNLon on Twitter. Like our Facebook Page.

A team of 30 volunteers from Samsung Electronics’ South Korean headquarters arrived in Kinshasa, DRC on a mission to provide educate locals on how to use computers.

Specifically, the team arrived in the Central African capital to help refurbish classrooms at the Dibua Dia Ditumba Primary School and conduct training for 30 teachers and up to 50 students.

The week-long initiative will focus on providing access to technology by installing computers at the school, teaching basic computer skills, and re-painting the classrooms. These activities will be carried out in partnership with Action de Development Communautaire Dibua (ADCD) and Better World.

The initiative forms an important part of Samsung’s Employee Volunteer Programme (EVP), which encourages its employees contribute towards the well-being and the socio-economic development of a range of communities in need.

Bill Kim, managing director of the DRC branch of Samsung Electronics in East Africa, said: “The engagement model has been warmly welcomed in communities across Africa. Because programmes are implemented in consultation with communities and are designed to meet their needs, they develop a sense of ownership of the projects.”

Abey Tau, Public Affairs and Corporate Citizenship Manager for Samsung Electronics Africa, said: “Samsung is committed to creating positive change for people everywhere so that they may live better lives through new experiences infused with technology.”

According to internetworldstats.com, the DRC’s internet penetration in 2014 stood at a languishing 2.2 percent, making up just 0.3 percent of the continent’s total internet usage. The difference that this small group of volunteers can make cannot be overstated.

