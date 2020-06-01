SAP: accelerator program helps B2B startups in Tel Aviv

Leading European software company - SAP - helps consumer product B2B startups in Tel Aviv with its SAP.IO accelerator program.

By launching its consumer products focused, business to business (B2B) technology accelerator program at SAP.IO Foundry in Tel Aviv, the software company will begin its focus on seven startups in manufacturing, supply chain, and sales and marketing.

About the accelerator program

The SAP.IO ‘zero equity ask’ program has been designed to accelerate innovation and drive new business models for the company’s customers.

The program’s efforts will look to tackle top priority challenges including:

Personalisation

Consumer experience

Data-driven insights

Sales automation

Demand and supply planning

Those within the program will have access to curated mentorship, as well as exposure to SAP technology and application programmable interfaces (APIs), and collaboration opportunities.

“Our customers are looking for innovative solutions to help improve agility and speed, especially in these challenging and transformative times,” commented Peter Maier, SAP president of Industries and Customer Advisory.

Those participating in the SAP.iO Foundry Tel-Aviv:

Aiola - a natural-language sales analytics platform that integrates data from multiple planning software systems to generate accurate sales and demand forecasting, as well as trade promotion optimisation, new product launch analysis and market-share forecasting

Hexa - helps retail partners share information by converting their existing product information into immersive content efficiently and cost-effective

Pecan - an automated predictive analytics platform harnessing advanced artificial intelligence to connect and unify data sources, allowing quick and automated development and deployment of predictive use cases

Sampler - a ‘direct to consumer’ product sampling platform allowing brands to target, track and measure their sampling programs

SRP Analytics - an advanced digital retail format which connects brands, local stores and consumers on a single platform

TrenDemon - a content marketing analytics platform that integrates a company’s digital assets and maps the customer journeys, providing insights and action items

TVPage - provides the ability to present ambassador digital storefronts on their websites to promote and sell their products online

