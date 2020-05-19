Satellites could help bridge communication gap in Africa

Follow @ ShereeHanna

Satellite communications have a crucial role to play in helping to bridge the digital divide which currently disenfranchises large parts of Sub-Saharan Africa.

So says a new socio-economic report launched by the Commonwealth Telecommunications Organisation (CTO), sponsored by Avanti Communications, which sells satellite data communications services to telecoms companies.

The report reveals vast majority of Sub-Saharan Africa is falling behind the rest of the world in terms of broadband connectivity because of limited supply and very high prices.

It also highlights that broadband should not just be viewed as a consequence of economic growth, but as a driver.

Research demonstrates that a 10 percent increase in broadband penetration yields economic growth of 1.38 percent, nearly twice the impact of the same increase in fixed line telephony.

However, the CTO concludes that despite the growth of fibre optic submarine cables and terrestrial networks, 40 percent of Sub-Saharan Africa will be unable to access broadband services unless there is greater use of satellites as a complementary technology.

African Information Communication Technologies Ministers set a target of 80 percent for broadband penetration by 2020 at the ICT Indaba held in Cape Town in June 2012.

However, there will be significant challenges in achieving that goal. Currently, 341 million people live beyond the reach of fibre based broadband network and the CTO report highlights the essential role of satellite based broadband services in closing this gap.

In its report recommendations, the CTO urges African governments and institutions to adjust policies and regulations to more accurately recognise the role that satellites can play in delivering cost-effective broadband access and concomitant economic growth.

The CTO’s CEO, Professor Tim Unwin, said: “The latest generation of Ka-band satellites will be able to provide a far more cost effective solution than the existing C-band and Ku-band. This dispels the idea that satellite is just too expensive, but in fact provides a complementary technology to fibre and mobile in enabling broadband access across Africa.”

David Williams, Chief Executive of Avanti Communications, said: “We are delighted by the findings of the CTO report; it provides further evidence for the role of satellite broadband in reaching beyond the bounds of terrestrial and wireless networks.

“If the world is to keep pace with demand of technology - particularly in emerging markets - then satellites have a huge role to play. Governments across the world are seeing the wide scale potential and cost-effectiveness of using satellite for economic and social development as well as for other areas including defence and security.