SCC: harnessing thermal fever detection to combat COVID-19

Leading IT solutions provider - SCC - is helping the UK respond to the outbreak of COVID-19 with innovative thermal fever detection.

As the impact of COVID-19 continues to affect the UK, organisations are preparing for the day that operations will resume. In their preparations organisations will need to demonstrate that they are making proactive measures to safeguard the health and wellbeing of employees and customers.

Leading IT solutions provider in Europe - SCC - is helping the UK in this response to the crisis with innovative thermal fever detection technology.

The technology is already being extensively tested within hospitals, restaurants and airports using devices such as handheld and fixed multi-camera systems to record body temperatures and identify anyone displaying signs of fever. In addition the devices provide real-time alerts to help prevent the spread of the virus.

SCC states that the future of protecting people will be the use of thermal fever detection to enable safe social distancing and help accelerate authorisation for businesses to reopen by the government and relevant authorities.

SCC’s technology can be used in any environment with human traffic and is reported to be rapidly adopted by governments, transport authorities and retailers worldwide.

“When the UK is ready to ease strict lockdown measures, we will see permanent changes to the way we live and work, and all businesses will need to implement new protective measures to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 and other contagious diseases by reducing the opportunity for transmission,” commented James Rigby, SCC Chief Executive.

“Critically, all businesses must be in a position to demonstrate that safe social distancing measures are in place before the country is able to mobilise again, and SCC’s Thermal Fever Detection solution could be an important component of solutions enabling this, helping companies regain consumer confidence and begin to recover from the most unprecedented economic event of modern times.”

Bournemouth Airport

SCC has installed a mobile thermal temperature detection system in the staff entrance at Bournemouth Airport to monitor signs of high temperatures before the employee can socialise with colleagues.

The next deployment phase at the airport will be the introduction of a multi-camera system at each entry point enabling border staff to intercept any passengers showing signs of high temperature.

By deploying this technology alongside other measures airports can begin to reopen for business safely and reduce the risk of a second wave of COVID-19.

