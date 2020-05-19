The September Edition of African Business Review is Live

September’s issue of African Business Review is live, bringing C-level executives across the continent the latest news, tips and trends across a vast array of sectors on the continent

Read the September edition of African Business Review's magazine here

Modern Technologies Solve Continental Challenges

As one of the world’s fastest growing economic markets, Africa has been a familiar stomping ground for rapid technological innovation for many years now, and it should come as no surprise that the leading companies and dominating trends have found their way into the continent’s core makeup as well.

IBM’s 12th research laboratory has recently been opened in Nairobi, Kenya with a view to bringing its world leading technology solutions to Africa in an attempt to not only solve various social and economic problems, but to surpass other regions’ capabilities in some areas too. Sheree Hanna delves into the company’s strategy following an interview with Chief Scientist, Osamuyimen Stewart.

BYOD is a trend similarly etching its way into the business consciousness in Africa and Manoj Bhoola of SAP Africa analyses its plus-points from a marketing perspective.

Elsehwere, our monthly ‘Who’s the boss?’ feature takes us into the skies where Richard Bodin discusses fastjet’s pan-African quest, and Christo Botes pinpoints four tips on risk management for entrepreneurs.

