Siemens awards Atos €200mn contracts to reinforce digital transformation partnership

Siemens has strengthened its partnership with Atos after awarding the digital transformation specialist two contracts worth a total of €200mn.

In March, Business Chief reported that Siemens and Atos had grown and extended their collaboration around advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT).

Now the pair are to work together on delivering app management systems for Siemens as part of its wider digital transformation programme, with the contracts stretching out for the next five years and beginning in the final quarter of 2018.

The first contract will cover multiple activities spanning application management services and technical production support in SAP, Microsoft and Business Intelligence for multiple divisions of Siemens, while the second contract will cover application management services for Siemens regions in Europe.

"Following an intensive competitive review we have decided in favour of Atos, therefore expanding our thriving existing partnership," said Dr. Helmuth Ludwig, Siemens Global Head of Information Technology.

"Atos has been convincing, particularly with regard to our important selection criteria, including statements on employment conditions and locations, cost efficiency and prospects based on its market positioning. We look forward to working together with Atos on building a Collaborative Global IT business."

Eric Grall, Atos Head of Global Operations, added: "We are glad to have been awarded these major outsourcing contracts and to have been selected by Siemens as their trusted partner to drive their Application Management Services transformation program. As always, we are 100% committed to delivering excellent user satisfaction."