Siemens offers industrial development technology in Africa

Due to the disruption of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, Siemens is giving equipment to universities and colleges that will allow them access to integrated engineering.

The 13 facilities are located in South Africa, Ghana, Nigeria, Tanzania, and Kenya.

Siemens is embracing an opportunity to utilise exponential technologies and human talent in order to drive industrialisation and economic growth.

Following their commitment to sustainable skills development, they will be giving away aproxiamtely R5.5mn (US$389,000) worth of equipment.

“The uneven development of the past can only be overcome with locally engineered solutions,” stated Sabine Dall'Omo, CEO of Siemens Southern and Eastern Africa.

“In an African context, disruptive technology can be seen as an opportunity to leapfrog into the best and most advanced technologies, but this is only possible with access to the right training and equipment,” she added.

“Convergence of man and machine intelligence will enable a new era of speed, flexibility, efficiency and connectivity in the 21st century. The conversation about man vs machine is not an either-or scenario. Ongoing education and training have a positive effect on both business and society”.

Electrical engineering equipment will be supplied to: Northlink College, Boland College, Stellenbosch University, Port Elizabeth College, Nelson Mandela University, North West University, University of Pretoria, Sol-Tech University, and Mangosuthu University of Technology.